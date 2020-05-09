Winnebago County Court proceedings for weeks of April 27, May 4

Proceedings in the Iowa District Court for Winnebago County for the weeks of April 27 and May 4, 2020.
Moises Chavez Lopez, 11/13/1971, Albert Lea, MN, pleaded guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 29, 2019. Chavez was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Chavez was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.
Eddie Dean Seals, 10/9/1956, Lake Mills, pleaded guilty "Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Methamphetamine)," a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on December 14, 2019. Seals is scheduled to be sentenced on June 26, 2020.
Kasha Lee Garrison, 9/9/1992, Garner, was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Conspiracy to Commit a Felony,” a class D felony, and Count 2 “Child Endangerment,” an aggravated misdemeanor. For Count 1, Garrison was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. The civil penalty was suspended. Garrison was placed on probation for a period of 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. For Count 2, Garrison was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $625.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. The civil penalty was suspended. Garrison was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. The probation periods imposed in Count 1 and Count 2 would run concurrently.
Brandy Michelle Harrington, 2/16/1978, Forest City, was sentenced on the charge of “Fraudulent Practice in the First Degree,” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by Iowa Workforce Development between February 18, 2018 and November 3, 2018. Harrington was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years and ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine, applicable surcharges, costs and victim restitution. The prison sentence, fine and applicable surcharge were suspended. Harrington was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.
Taylor Mitchel Spence, 8/5/1990, Winnebago, MN, pleaded guilty to “Theft in the Second Degree,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on October 13, 2019. Spence was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 criminal fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution.
