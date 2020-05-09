Winnebago County Court proceedings for weeks of April 27, May 4

Moises Chavez Lopez, 11/13/1971, Albert Lea, MN, pleaded guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 29, 2019. Chavez was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Chavez was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

Kasha Lee Garrison, 9/9/1992, Garner, was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Conspiracy to Commit a Felony,” a class D felony, and Count 2 “Child Endangerment,” an aggravated misdemeanor. For Count 1, Garrison was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. The civil penalty was suspended. Garrison was placed on probation for a period of 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. For Count 2, Garrison was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $625.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. The civil penalty was suspended. Garrison was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. The probation periods imposed in Count 1 and Count 2 would run concurrently.