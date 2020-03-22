Winnebago County Court proceedings for week of March 2, 9

Proceedings in the Iowa District Court for Winnebago County for the week of March 2, 2020
Brandon Michael Charlson, 11/15/1978, Lake Mills, was sentenced on the charge of “Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on June 17, 2019. Charlson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $625.00 criminal fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Charlson was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Charlson was ordered to complete a mental health evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.
Thomas Micheal Duane Folkerts, 10/4/2001, Mason City, pleaded guilty to "Operating While Intoxicated – First Offense," a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Iowa State Patrol on July 2, 2019. Folkerts was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. Folkerts was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Folkerts’ driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.
Jeremy Fred Frederick, 11/20/1981, Forest City, pleaded guilty to Count 1 “Possession of Contraband,” a class D felony, and Count 2 “Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Drug,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on September 29, 2019. Frederick is scheduled to be sentenced on April 3, 2020.
Josilynn Christine Hasler, 8/9/2000, Ventura, pleaded guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on November 8, 2019. Hasler was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. Hasler was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.
Amanda Kay Haugen, 6/24/1985, Forest City, pleaded guilty to “Theft in the Fifth Degree,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department. Haugen was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution.
Benjamin Roy Monson, 8/19/1999, Lake Mills, pleaded guilty to “Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on September 2, 2019. Monson was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fine was suspended.
Eric Michael Robertson, 3/23/1987, Leland, pleaded guilty to "Operating While Intoxicated – First Offense," a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on September 15, 2019. Robertson was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. Robertson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Robertson’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.
Steven Robert Roethler, 12/14/1998, Lake Mills, pleaded guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone),” a serious misdemeanor; Count 3 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor; and Count 4 “Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Drug,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on November 3, 2019. For each Count, Roethler was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $315.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Roethler was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Roethler was placed on probation for a period of 1 year to the Department of Correctional services.
Justyn Dennis Bronson, 12/29/1997, Leland, was sentenced on the charge of “Forgery,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 6, 2019. Bronson was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. Bronson was placed on probation for a period of 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.
Christina Jean Bush, 12/12/1978, Lake Mills, pleaded guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-Second Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on November 16, 2019. Bush was sentenced to serve 10 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,875.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Bush was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Bush’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.
Joshua Adam Cox, 8/8/1980, Forest City, pleaded guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on August 15, 2019. Cox was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Cox was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.
Enrique De Jesus Rivera, 2/19/1984, Rake, pleaded guilty to “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on October 9, 2019. Rivera was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine was suspended.
Brandy Michelle Harrington, 2/16/1978, Forest City, pleaded guilty to “Fraudulent Practice in the First Degree,” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by Iowa Workforce Development between February 18, 2018 and November 3, 2018. Harrington is scheduled to be sentenced on May 5, 2020.
Michelle Lee Lenning, 5/13/1985, Platteville, WI, pleaded guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-Second Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on November 23, 2019. Lenning was sentenced to serve 10 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,875.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Lenning was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Lenning’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.
Terra Jane Morgan, 3/31/1973, Albert Lea, MN, pleaded guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on October 8, 2019. Morgan was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. Morgan was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.
Quincy Monted Robinson, 6/19/1984, Forest City, was sentenced on the charge of “Fraudulent Practice in the First Degree,” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by Iowa Workforce Development between December 27, 2015 and February 9, 2019. Robinson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years and ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The prison sentence, fine, and 35% criminal surcharge were suspended. Robinson was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.
Rusty Shane Rogers, 2/20/1989, Clear Lake, was sentenced on the charge of Count 1 “Domestic Abuse Assault,” a class D felony, and Count 3 “Domestic Abuse Assault-Third or Subsequent Offense,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on October 18 and October 20, 2019. For Count 1, Rogers was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years, and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, costs, and victim restitution. The fine was suspended. For Count 3, Rogers was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years, and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, costs, and victim restitution. Defendant was ordered to complete IDAP. The prison sentences imposed in Count 1 and Count 3 were ordered to run consecutively with FECR018021.
Rusty Shane Rogers, 2/20/1989, Clear Lake, was sentenced on the charge of “Conspiracy to Deliver or Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on August 10, 2019. Rogers was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years, and ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine was suspended. The prison sentence was ordered to run consecutively with FECR018087.
Tina Marie Seltun, 11/5/1988, Bricelyn, MN, pleaded guilty to “Forgery,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department, on May 27, 2019. Seltun was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, costs, and victim restitution. The prison sentenced was suspended and Seltun was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services.
Brenda Lea Teneyck, 4/29/1971, Clear Lake, pleaded guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on October 21, 2019. Teneyck was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Teneyck was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Teneyck’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.
Mason John Wolff, 1/12/1996, Bancroft, pleaded guilty to "Operating While Intoxicated – First Offense," a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 7, 2019. Wolff was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. Wolff was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Wolff’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.
Taylor John Wonsmos, 6/15/1993, Forest City, pleaded guilty to Count 1 "Operating While Intoxicated – First Offense," a serious misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on April 21, 2019. For Count 1, Wonsmos was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. For Count 2, Wonsmos was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. Wonsmos was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.