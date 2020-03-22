Winnebago County Court proceedings for week of March 2, 9

Terra Jane Morgan, 3/31/1973, Albert Lea, MN, pleaded guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on October 8, 2019. Morgan was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. Morgan was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

Quincy Monted Robinson, 6/19/1984, Forest City, was sentenced on the charge of “Fraudulent Practice in the First Degree,” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by Iowa Workforce Development between December 27, 2015 and February 9, 2019. Robinson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years and ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The prison sentence, fine, and 35% criminal surcharge were suspended. Robinson was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.