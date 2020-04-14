Winnebago County Court proceedings for week of March 23, 30, April 6

Larissa Kaye Ganseveld, 5/21/1992, Forest City, pleaded guilty to and was sentenced on the charge of “Child Endangerment,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on August 26, 2019. Ganseveld was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine was suspended.

Kristal Lyn Oachs, 7/29/1976, Rake, pleaded guilty to "Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Methamphetamine)," a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on October 31, 2019. Oachs is scheduled to be sentenced on June 12, 2020.

Carlos Antonia Roman Garcia, 8/2/1989, Lake Mills, was sentenced on the charge of “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony. Roman was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Roman Garcia was placed on probation for 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Roman Garcia was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

Tricia Lynn Trebil, 1/9/1983, Lake Mills, pleaded guilty “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on February 17, 2018. Trebil was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The prison sentence and fine were suspended and Trebil was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Trebil also pleaded guilty to “Theft in the Fifth Degree,” a simple misdemeanor, and was ordered to pay a $100.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution.

