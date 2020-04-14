Winnebago County Court proceedings for week of March 23, 30, April 6

Proceedings in the Iowa District Court for Winnebago County for the weeks of March 23, 30, and April 6, 2020.
John M. Lawson, Jr., 4/17/1995, Buffalo Center, was sentenced on the charge of “Fraudulent Practice in the First Degree,” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by Iowa Workforce Development between January 1, 2017 and March 2, 2019. Lawson was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,000.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The civil penalty was suspended. Lawson was placed on probation for a period of 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.
Richard John Thalheim, Sr., 12/21/1971, Sobieski, WI, pleaded guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Iowa State Patrol on June 2, 2007. Thalheim was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Thalheim was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Thalheim’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.
Andrew Michael Linn, 12/29/1997, Lake Mills, had his deferred judgment revoked for a probation violation on the charge of "Operating While Intoxicated – First Offense," a serious misdemeanor. Linn was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine penalty, applicable surcharges and costs. Linn was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.
Stephen Aguirre, Jr., 10/20/1977, Mason City, was sentenced on the charge of “Assault Causing Mental Injury,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on October 27, 2017. Aguirre was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 30 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. Aguirre was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Aguirre was ordered to complete a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.
Andrew John Aukes, 11/24/1987, Lake Mills, entered an Alford plea and was sentenced on the charge of “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on January 26, 2019. Aukes was sentenced to serve 21 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution.
Wesley William Bostwick, 3/14/1995, Mason City, pleaded guilty to “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on January 5, 2020. Bostwick was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine was suspended.
Larissa Kaye Ganseveld, 5/21/1992, Forest City, pleaded guilty to and was sentenced on the charge of “Child Endangerment,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on August 26, 2019. Ganseveld was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine was suspended.
Kristal Lyn Oachs, 7/29/1976, Rake, pleaded guilty to "Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Methamphetamine)," a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on October 31, 2019. Oachs is scheduled to be sentenced on June 12, 2020.
Carlos Antonia Roman Garcia, 8/2/1989, Lake Mills, was sentenced on the charge of “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony. Roman was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Roman Garcia was placed on probation for 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Roman Garcia was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.
Tricia Lynn Trebil, 1/9/1983, Lake Mills, pleaded guilty “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on February 17, 2018. Trebil was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The prison sentence and fine were suspended and Trebil was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Trebil also pleaded guilty to “Theft in the Fifth Degree,” a simple misdemeanor, and was ordered to pay a $100.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution.
