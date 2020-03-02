Winnebago County Court proceedings for week of Feb. 24

Proceedings in the Iowa District Court for Winnebago County for the week of Feb. 24.

Stephen Aguirre, Jr., 10/20/1977, Mason City, pleaded guilty to “Assault Causing Mental Injury,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on October 27, 2017. Aguirre is scheduled to be sentenced on March 24, 2020.

Andrew John Aukes, 11/24/1987, Lake Mills, pleaded guilty to “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on January 26, 2019. Aukes is scheduled to be sentenced on April 7, 2020.

Emily Louise Loken, 5/5/1993, Britt, was sentenced on the charge of “Forgery,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 2, 2019. Loken was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended. Loken was placed on probation for a period of 3 years to the Department of Correctional services.

Emily Louise Loken, 5/5/1993, Britt, was sentenced on the charge of “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on August 27, 2019. Loken was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

