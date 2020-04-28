Winnebago County Court proceedings for week of April 6, 13

Proceedings in the Iowa District Court for Winnebago County for the weeks of April 6, 13, 20, 2020.
Tyler Monroe Johnston, 12/18/1997, Buffalo Center, pleaded guilty to Count 1 “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on December 18, 2019. For Count 1, Johnston was sentenced to serve 4 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. For Count 2, Johnston was sentenced to serve 4 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and costs.
Tyler Monroe Johnston, 12/18/1997, Buffalo Center, pleaded guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on September 6, 2019. Johnston was sentenced to serve 4 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and costs. Johnston was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. The jail sentences in all cases were ordered to run concurrently.
Kathylene Jean Nelson, 3/27/1978, Lake Mills, pleaded guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on January 27, 2020. Nelson was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $315.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Nelson was placed on probation for a period of 1 year to the Department of Correctional Services. Nelson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.
Austin Anthony Stokka, 1/18/1995, Kanawha, pleaded guilty to the charges of Count 1 “Forgery,” a class D felony, and Count 2 “Forgery,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Departments on June 27 and 29, 2019. Stokka is scheduled to be sentenced on June 26, 2020.
Scott Alexander Simonds, 12/20/1990, Cresco, was sentenced on the charge of “Lottery Forgery or Fraud,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on May 13, 2019. Simonds was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 criminal fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Simonds was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Simonds was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.
Joshua Adam Cox, 8/8/1980, Forest City, pleaded guilty to “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on January 26, 2019. Cox was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fine was suspended.
Terra Jane Morgan, 3/31/1973, Albert Lea, MN, pleaded guilty to “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Buffalo Center Police Department on April 23, 2019. Morgan was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fine was suspended.
Synceir Xaiviar Mullen, 2/23/2001, Forest City, pleaded guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on February 10, 2020. Mullen was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $315.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Mullen was placed on probation for a period of 1 year to the Department of Correctional Services. Mullen was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.
Sara Marie Weber, 3/28/1976, Lyle, MN, pleaded guilty to “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on January 24, 2020. Weber was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine was suspended.
