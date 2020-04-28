Winnebago County Court proceedings for week of April 6, 13

Austin Anthony Stokka, 1/18/1995, Kanawha, pleaded guilty to the charges of Count 1 “Forgery,” a class D felony, and Count 2 “Forgery,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Departments on June 27 and 29, 2019. Stokka is scheduled to be sentenced on June 26, 2020.

Scott Alexander Simonds, 12/20/1990, Cresco, was sentenced on the charge of “Lottery Forgery or Fraud,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on May 13, 2019. Simonds was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 criminal fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Simonds was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Simonds was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.

Joshua Adam Cox, 8/8/1980, Forest City, pleaded guilty to “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on January 26, 2019. Cox was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fine was suspended.