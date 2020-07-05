Winnebago County Court proceedings for June 29
Winnebago County Court proceedings for June 29

Proceedings in the Iowa District Court for Winnebago County for the week of June 22, June 29

Andrew Scott Adams, 3/30/1988, Lake Mills, was found in contempt of court for a probation violation. Adams was sentenced to serve 120 days in the Winnebago County Jail.

Jessica Lynn Smith, 3/1/1982, Lake Mills, pleaded guilty to “Delivery of a Controlled Substance,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department between December 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019. Smith was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $625.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. The civil penalty was suspended. Smith was placed on probation for a period of 1 year to the Department of Correctional Services. Smith was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

