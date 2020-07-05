Winnebago County Court proceedings for June 29

Proceedings in the Iowa District Court for Winnebago County for the week of June 22, June 29
Andrew Scott Adams, 3/30/1988, Lake Mills, was found in contempt of court for a probation violation. Adams was sentenced to serve 120 days in the Winnebago County Jail.
Jessica Lynn Smith, 3/1/1982, Lake Mills, pleaded guilty to “Delivery of a Controlled Substance,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department between December 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019. Smith was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $625.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. The civil penalty was suspended. Smith was placed on probation for a period of 1 year to the Department of Correctional Services. Smith was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.
