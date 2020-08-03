You have permission to edit this article.
Winnebago County Court proceedings for July 13, 20, 27
Winnebago County Court proceedings for July 13, 20, 27

Proceedings in the Iowa District Court for Winnebago County for the week of July 13, 20, 27

Pierce August Gelhaus, 3/5/1998, Forest City, pleaded guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on April 18, 2020. Gelhaus was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Gelhaus was ordered to follow through with any substance abuse treatment recommendations. Gelhaus’ driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Tamara Gronbach, 7/5/1983, Buffalo Center, pleaded guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Third or Subsequent Offense (Methamphetamine), a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on May 30, 2020. Gronbach was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison term not to exceed 5 years, and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. The fine was suspended. Gronbach was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

Tamara Joanne Gronbach, 7/5/1983, Buffalo Center, was found in contempt of court for a probation violation. Gronbach was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years. The prison sentences were ordered to be served concurrently.

Joshua Anthony Holland, 7/6/1992, Thompson, pleaded guilty to “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on January 24, 2020. Holland was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine was suspended.

Courts gavel law books
