Winnebago County Court proceedings for July 13, 20, 27

Proceedings in the Iowa District Court for Winnebago County for the week of July 13, 20, 27

Pierce August Gelhaus, 3/5/1998, Forest City, pleaded guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on April 18, 2020. Gelhaus was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Gelhaus was ordered to follow through with any substance abuse treatment recommendations. Gelhaus’ driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Tamara Gronbach, 7/5/1983, Buffalo Center, pleaded guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Third or Subsequent Offense (Methamphetamine), a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on May 30, 2020. Gronbach was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison term not to exceed 5 years, and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. The fine was suspended. Gronbach was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.