Winnebago County Court proceedings for Aug. 3

Proceedings in the Iowa District Court for Winnebago County for the week of Aug. 3.

Shawn Campagna, 6/27/1974, Lake Mills, pleaded guilty to “Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements - First Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 2, 2020. Campagna was sentenced to serve 27 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine was suspended.

Colleen Naomie Devault, 6/8/1993, Greeley, CO, pleaded guilty to “Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Drug,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 18, 2020. Devault was sentenced to serve 16 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Devault was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse evaluation recommendations.

Mark Allen Gruis, 6/20/1998, Forest City, pleaded guilty to Count 3 and Count 4 “Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Drug,” stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on April 19, 2020. On each count, Gruis was sentenced to serve 90 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The jail sentences were ordered to run concurrently. Gruis was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

