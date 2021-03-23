 Skip to main content
Winnebago County conservation scholarship winners are Murray, Hanson
The Winnebago Soil and Water Conservation district commissioners and the Conservation Districts of Iowa, along with its Auxiliary, announced the district winners of the 2021 scholarship competition on March 23.

Tyler Murray, son of Mike and Janelle Murray, of Buffalo Center, will receive a scholarship of $500 from the Winnebago Soil and Water Conservation District, according to a release.

Murray’s application has also been submitted for the regional competition.

MaKenna Hanson, daughter of Scott and Carrie Hanson, of Lake Mills, will receive a scholarship of $250 from the Winnebago Soil and Water Conservation District.

