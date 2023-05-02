The Winnebago County Conservation Board will host a free Building Better Birders workshop on May 13. Building Better Birders is a statewide program that uses presentations and bird walks to help Iowans learn more about the birds in their area.

This program won the 2021 “Ding” Darling Environmental Education Award from the Iowa Association of Naturalists and the Iowa Conservation Education Coalition. It was recognized as the year’s “Outstanding Environmental Education Program or Event which Informs and Educates the General Public.” Winnebago County’s Building Better Birders event will focus on spring birds and will be held at Pilot Knob State Park east of Forest City as well as at Thorpe Park west of Forest City.

The workshop will consist of four different sessions throughout the day. People can attend all four sessions or only the sessions they want. It will be conducted by Kelly McKay of the BioEco Research and Monitoring Center. Providing assistance will be Mark Roberts of Clinton County Conservation, Brian Ritter and James Wiebler of Nahant Marsh Education Center, and Lisa Ralls of Winnebago County Conservation.

The first session will commence at 8 a.m. with a spring bird hike beginning at the Pilot Knob State Park shelter house. Participants will take a break at 10:30 a.m. to travel to Thorpe Park, where the rest of the sessions will take place, and eat lunch. The second session will begin at noon with a program entitled “Warblers of Iowa.” At 1:45 p.m., Session three will include a Merlin Bird App training and a bird hike at Thorpe Park. The final session will be a presentation entitled “Upland Forest Birds of Iowa,” beginning at 3 p.m. The workshop will conclude by 4:30 p.m.

Building Better Birders Workshops are all offered free of charge, thanks to a Resource Enhancement and Protection—Conservation Education Program Grant. No preregistration is required. People can attend whichever sessions they want or can participate in all four sessions for a day-long workshop. Participants are asked to bring along their own lunch to eat at Thorpe Park. They should also bring a pair of binoculars for the hikes, although some binoculars will be available for those who don’t have any.

People can learn more about the Building Better Birders workshops at https://buildingbetterbirders.com. Anyone wanting more information about Winnebago County’s workshop should contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.