The Winnebago County Conservation Board and North Iowa Area Community College will be hold a Canoeing Basics for Kids program at Thorpe Park’s Lake Catherine from 9-11 a.m. on July 10. Thorpe Park is located five miles west of Forest City on “I”/345th Street.

Canoeing Basics for Kids is open to all young people ages 10-15. Participants will learn all the basics of canoeing, including how to enter and exit a canoe, how to paddle and steer, and how to stay safe. Everyone will then be able to put their skills to use on Thorpe Park’s Lake Catherine. All equipment will be provided, including life jackets.