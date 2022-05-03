Winnebago County Conservation Board Book Club plans its June 14 meeting

Anyone looking for something fun and interesting this spring might consider joining the Winnebago County Conservation Board Book Club. The next meeting will be held via Zoom from 7-8 p.m. on June 14.

The book that the club will read this time is Henry Beston’s "The Outermost House," first published in 1928. Beston was a Harvard graduate, who was an ambulance driver and a correspondent during World War I. After the war, he needed some peace and solitude and found it by spending most of a year living alone in a small cottage along the shoreline of Cape Cod.

"The Outermost House" is his journal of that time. It is a classic book that details the rhythms of the seasons, the ebb and flow of life along the seashore, and how nature contributes to our humanity. People don’t have to live near the ocean to appreciate his love and reverence for nature, no matter where they find themselves.

Beston is considered one of the foremost nature writers of the 20th century and one of the fathers of the modern environmental movement. It is said that this book contributed to the designation of the Cape Cod National Seashore.

To participate in the WCCB Book Club, people should contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com to sign up and receive the Zoom meeting link. The book itself is widely available in bookstores, libraries, and online.

Club participants will then meet on the evening of June 14 to discuss this book. For more information about the WCCB Book Club, people may contact Lisa Ralls at the above email address or at 641-565-3390.

