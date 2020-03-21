Winnebago County Community Foundation new grant deadline April 8

Due to the impacts of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) on the nonprofit sector, the Winnebago County Community Foundation is extending its 2020 grant cycle application deadline to 11:59 p.m. April 8.
You have free articles remaining.
The Community Foundation’s top priority is to fund nonprofits most affected by and/or dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. Applicants are encouraged to apply for general operating support instead of project-based proposals.
The online grant application may be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.winnebagoccf.org. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Winnebago County in order to be considered for funding.
Questions may be directed to Dotti Thompson, program manager, at 319-243-1358 or dthompson@cfneia.org.