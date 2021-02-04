Winnebago County Community Foundation grant application now available

Grant applications may now be submitted to the Winnebago County Community Foundation’s 2021 grant cycle.

The deadline to submit applications is 11:59 p.m. on April 1. The online grant application may be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.winnebagoccf.org.

According to a Foundation release, grants are awarded to projects in the following areas: arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service.

Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or a government entity serving Winnebago County in order to be considered for funding.

First-time grant applicants should contact Dotti Thompson, program manager for the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at (319) 243-1358 prior to submitting an application. Grant recipients will be announced in June 2021.

According to the release, in 2020, a total of $96,568 in grants were awarded to 20 area non-profit organizations and government agency projects serving Winnebago County.

Since 2005, the Winnebago County Community Foundation has awarded more than $1.3 million in grants benefitting Winnebago County residents and communities.