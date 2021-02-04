 Skip to main content
Winnebago County Community Foundation grant application now available
Friends of Winnebago County Conservation

Winnebago County Community Foundation committee member Alicea Porter hands a grant check for $20,500 to the Friends of Winnebago County Conservation representatives for the Winnebago County Environment Education Center back in July 2020.  

 Jaci Smith

Grant applications may now be submitted to the Winnebago County Community Foundation’s 2021 grant cycle.

The deadline to submit applications is 11:59 p.m. on April 1. The online grant application may be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.winnebagoccf.org

According to a Foundation release, grants are awarded to projects in the following areas: arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service.

Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or a government entity serving Winnebago County in order to be considered for funding.

First-time grant applicants should contact Dotti Thompson, program manager for the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at (319) 243-1358 prior to submitting an application. Grant recipients will be announced in June 2021.

According to the release, in 2020, a total of $96,568 in grants were awarded to 20 area non-profit organizations and government agency projects serving Winnebago County.

Since 2005, the Winnebago County Community Foundation has awarded more than $1.3 million in grants benefitting Winnebago County residents and communities.

For more information, please contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at (319) 287-9106.

The Winnebago County Community Foundation is a local organization making grant investments to organizations that create a stronger and more vibrant quality of life in Winnebago County. The Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, a non-profit organization committed to creating long-term impact in 20 counties in Iowa. 

