Winnebago County Community Foundation grant application deadline nears

The deadline to submit applications to the Winnebago County Community Foundation for its 2021 grant cycle is 11:59 p.m. on April 1.

According to a release, the online grant application may be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.winnebagoccf.org.

Grants are awarded to projects in arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or a government entity serving Winnebago County in order to be considered for funding.

First-time grant applicants should contact Dotti Thompson, program manager for the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at 319-243-1358 prior to submitting an application. Grant recipients will be announced in June.

In 2020, a total of $96,568 in grants were awarded to 20 area nonprofits and government agency projects serving Winnebago County, according to the release.

Since 2005, the Winnebago County Community Foundation has awarded more than $1.3 million in grants benefiting Winnebago County residents and communities.

For more information, please contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at (319) 287-9106.

