Winnebago County Community Foundation gives $102,357 in betterment grants

The Winnebago County Community Foundation has announced $102,357 in grant funding to 29 projects of organizations serving Winnebago County as part of its 2021 grant cycle.

The Community Foundation announced in a news release that it will not hold its annual award celebration this year. Grant checks will be mailed directly to the nonprofit organizations.

“The Winnebago County Community Foundation is proud to partner with our local nonprofit organizations and support their work to make Winnebago County a better place for everyone,” said Alicea Porter, chair of the Winnebago County Community Foundation governing committee.

The grant recipient organization, project the grant will fund, and grant amount are listed below by funding areas:

Arts and Culture - Brickstreet Theatre, Sounds and Voices, $1,500; Lake Mills Entertainment, Help the Mills Theater Through the Pandemic, $4,049; Winnebago County Fair Association, Grandstand Announcer's Stand (Crow's Nest), $7,500; Winnebago Historical Society, Tractor Museum Upgrade, $1,500;