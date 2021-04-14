Winnebago County Community Foundation annual report highlights key impacts

The Winnebago County Community Foundation’s 2020 annual report is now available on the Community Foundation’s website at www.winnebagoccf.org.

The report highlights key impacts, funds, and grant-funded projects for Winnebago County.

In 2020, a total of $122,548 in grants from all charitable giving funds of the Community Foundation were awarded to organizations benefiting Winnebago County residents and communities.

Since the Community Foundation’s establishment in 2005, more than $1.3 million in grants have been awarded.

The Winnebago County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. With funds held, the Community Foundation helps meet the county's needs by increasing connections between people and the organizations that serve them.

The Community Foundation also provides grants in its core program areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service.

