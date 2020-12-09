Winnebago County clears ditch to keep standing water off road

Winnebago County Supervisors discussed a county road ditch project just west of Leland during the County Engineer's report at its Dec. 8 meeting.

Cost of the necessary work project was estimated at about $8,000 to $10,000.

The project entails removing large amounts of field dirt that has collected in a roadside ditch west of the Farmers Coop Association Elevator in Leland. Runoff dirt and mud has been collecting there from a nearby local farm field. Water ran out on the road due to the clogged ditch last fall.

The county was completing an estimated three to four days of digging, dirt removal, and dirt hauling to address the immediate issue.

County Engineer Scott Meinders noted that it is not the first time this ditch has been cleared. Without additional long-term mitigation measures, such as grass waterways on the nearby private property, similar mitigation measures could be needed again in the future.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

