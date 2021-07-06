Winnebago County celebrates Independence Day, return from COVID-19 pandemic

What has traditionally been Winnebago County’s largest Independence Day celebration returned this July 4 in Buffalo Center.

The traditional fireman’s dance was held on July 3 followed by an outdoor community church service and a brunch on the morning of July 4 to help support local ambulance volunteers. With the holiday on Sunday, the parade was held in the late afternoon rather than the morning this year followed by Lions Park events including music, free watermelon, Junior Olympics for kids, and fireworks.

“We usually have more, but it was still scaled down a little bit probably because of COVID and it being on the weekend,” Barb Murra said. A 5K glow run/walk that has been held as part of the annual Fourth-of-July celebration in past years is now scheduled in conjunction with an Aug. 10 car show in Buffalo Center this year, starting at 9:30 that night.

Murra is one of about 10 business and community leaders on the North Iowa Betterment Club, which planned this year’s Fourth of July events.