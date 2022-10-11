Winnebago County celebrates centrally located environmental education center

October 10 brought a morning of jubilant celebration at the 325-acre prairie wetlands future site of the Winnebago County Environmental Education Center to be located off Highway 69, just north of Leland. Building construction is anticipated to be largely completed by the end of 2023.

The Winnebago County Conservation Board and the Friends of the Winnebago County Conservation Foundation board members held the official groundbreaking about one week after Kingland Construction crews actually broke ground on the project site. WCCB Executive Director Robert Schwartz thanked the attending county supervisors, Chair Susan Smith, Bill Jensvold, and Terry Durby

“Without their support we would not have been able to get this project off the ground,” Schwartz said. “All the communities of Winnebago County have been supportive of the project since we got it started and that’s been important.”

WCCB Board Member of about five years, Chairman Jeff Schmidt, did not have to travel far for the groundbreaking, living just a field away.

“My girls skipped school for this because they were very excited about the building out here,” Schmidt said. “It will be a tremendous asset to all ages in North Iowa. It will allow us to continue our education programs and about 90 percent of Winnebago County residents live within a 20-minute drive from here.”

The rural Leland resident noted that it is exciting for him and his wife, Piper Schmidt, and their children to have a bird’s eye view of the progress as the vision becomes reality.

“We can’t wait to get out there and do field trips,” Schmidt. “It will be a place to learn about the history of the state’s natural resources, a destination for school kids to see prairie and wetland restoration.”

Schmidt said the dedicated efforts of hundreds of individuals and organizations will make it a special place of which everyone in the county can be proud.

Cindy Dontje of Kingland Construction said that foundation walls and concrete could be completed by mid-late November, noting the dependency on good weather conditions.

“It should go pretty quickly,” said Dontje, who works in contract management and estimating for the construction company. She said it is feasible to have a building shell enclosed by the end of the year, if everything falls perfectly into place.

“We’re already enjoying the environmental aspects of the project and this fantastic location,” Dontje continued. “We’ve been working with the architect and board for a while on this unique project and structure. It's for the county residents and kids to have access to things they wouldn’t otherwise. It’s really going to be a fun project for us.”

The WCCB accepted Kingland Construction’s bid of just under $2.3 million following a second project bid-letting in June. Fundraising for the center officially began in 2018 with an initial goal to raise about $1.2 million before the COVID-19 pandemic and increased costs of supplies and construction hit hard. It made January 2021 bids not feasible.

“We’ve always felt we’d reach our goal at some point, even if we didn’t know exactly what that was,” Schwartz said. “One and a half years ago, we had one budget that changed by winter and spring with some (cost) modifications. Then, some costs and supplies were a little more stable again, so we set a new goal, helped by new donations and funds. A friend from another county said it took them seven years. Having been through it, I can understand that better now than I did back then.”

Schwartz acknowledged COVID-19 was the biggest of obstacles to overcome.

“That was something that nobody could foresee,” he said. “Without COVID, maybe this would have gone forward a year ago, but it has been a really good learning experience. It is rewarding to be where we are today.”

The new two-level building will be 7,680 square feet. The main floor will feature 28-foot high vaulted ceilings, an exhibit area, a large program and meeting room, and offices. The lower level will include a workshop and activity area, meeting room, and walkout to the prairie.

The center will also contain interactive displays to help raise knowledge and awareness of natural resources. It is planned as a central location for community programs and school field trips in addition to serving as a meeting spot for local groups and organizations and tourists.

Despite the obstacles that arose, Foundation Board Chair Brad Huntington marveled at how everything came together after starting the capital campaign in 2018 with grants, donations, raffles and more.

“It’s been a fun ride,” Huntington said. “We’re really excited to see the opportunities this affords down the road. One thing that’s really positive is the individual and small business support. Right now, it’s about two and a half times what was predicted and we expect to see that grow.”

Huntington noted that even though COVID caused costs to soar, the size and function of the building did not change when conservative cost-saving measures were incorporated.

“We hope to have this building up and enclosed sometime this year,” he reiterated. “More help is still needed. We encourage everyone to become a member of our foundation.”

Schwartz introduced “strong supporters of the project” Dr. Mary Jane (Skogen) Hagenson and Dr. Randy Hagenson. They returned to their native Thompson area from their San Antonio retirement home for the groundbreaking ceremony. Mary Jane remains active with the Iowa State University Foundation. The Hagensons sponsor scholarships at North Iowa High School and ISU, which is their alma mater.

“It’s been a long time coming, we’re so glad to be here,” Mary Jane said. “I’m impressed with your tenacity to see it through. With COVID and the overruns, a lot of people would have said ‘we can’t do it.’ Education will be a big piece for the young people in this county. It’s so important to invest in our young people for their future and education.”

Randy Hagenson called the new facility an extension of high school education for area youth.

“The key part of our investment here is we really understand the importance of education,” he said. “It’s been transformative in our lives. Congratulations on achieving the goal of getting this done. The land is incredibly rich here. A lot of people don’t know that. It’s just extraordinary.”

Mary Jane called it an honor to help and give back through this project, saying there is still a small gap to be filled by project giving.

“We’re willing and anxious to give a little more,” she said. “We need a lot of people to give a little more.”

Funds continue to be raised by the Winnebago County Conservation Foundation for additional needs such as furnishings, displays, and exhibits. Persons may visit www.winnebagoccb.com for more information or to donate online. All donations will be recognized in the WCCB newsletter. All contributions of $250 or higher will be recognized on a donor board in the center. Also, since all donations go to the Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation, a 501c(3) nonprofit organization, all contributions are tax deductible.

“We want to thank Robert Schwartz for all the leadership on this project,” said Paul Fitzgerald, who was involved from its early stages. “Without him, we wouldn’t be anywhere with this.”

Schwartz humbly thanked the many donors, emphasizing that once the center is up and running, that large plaque identifying donors for their generous contributions will be prominently displayed.