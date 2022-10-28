Winnebago County cautiously lifts its burning ban for county residents

Forest City Fire Department Chief Nathan Nelson announced the lifting of a fire burn ban for residents of Winnebago County, starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 28.

The county and much of the region has been encountering drought conditions.

"Please be mindful that conditions are still favorable for fires that are not controlled," Nelson said.

He asked that residents please call and report their controlled burning to the Sheriff's office before starting any fire and to also report back when their controlled burn is completed.