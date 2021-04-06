Winnebago County campgrounds scheduled to open later this month

Spring is finally here and the Winnebago County Conservation Board will open its two county campgrounds, at Thorpe Park and Dahle Park, on April 30.

On that day, all utilities, tables, and fire rings will be available. Both parks also have pit toilets that will be ready for use.

Camping rates at Thorpe Park, five miles west of Forest City, will remain $12 per night for the electrical/water sites and $8 per night for the two primitive, tent-only, sites.

Dahle Park rates for this year have been increased to $10 per night for all sites. Dahle Park is located four miles northwest of Lake Mills. Each park has self-registration and no campsite reservations are taken; each site is available only on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a maximum stay of 14 days at each campground.

This year, one change that has been implemented is that campers will now be able to pay for their campsite using a credit or debit card. They will be able to include their card information in their registration/payment envelope or they will be able to call the WCCB office at 641-565-3390 during office hours (7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday) and provide their card information over the phone. People will still be able to pay their camping fees using cash or checks as well.

For more information on Thorpe Park or Dahle Park, visit the Winnebago County Conservation Board web site at www.winnebagoccb.com or call the Conservation Board.

