Winnebago County campgrounds at Thorpe, Dahle Parks will close on Oct. 18

Geese at Thorpe Park

Geese on Lake Catherine at Thorpe Park.

 Mary Pieper

Winnebago County Conservation Board Executive Director Robert Schwartz has announced Oct. 18 as the 2021 closure date for county campgrounds.

This includes campgrounds at Thorpe Park, which is located five miles west of Forest City and Dahle Park, which is four miles northwest of Lake Mills.

Access to the campgrounds and picnic areas will still be permitted. The Thorpe Park Cabin will remain available for renting throughout the fall and winter months.

For more information contact the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-565-3390 or visit www.winnebagoccb.com.

