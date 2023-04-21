The Winnebago County Conservation Board will open its two county campgrounds for the season, at Thorpe Park and Dahle Park, on Friday, April 28. All utilities will be on and the tables and fire rings will be available for use. Both parks also have pit toilets that will be ready for use.

Camping rates at Thorpe Park, five miles west of Forest City, will remain at $12 per night for the electrical/water sites and $8 per night for the two primitive, tent-only sites. Dahle Park rates for this year will be $10 per night for all sites. Dahle Park is located four miles northwest of Lake Mills.

Both parks have self-registration and no campsite reservations are taken. Each site is available only on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a maximum stay of 14 days at each campground. Campers will be able to pay for their sites with cash, a check, or their credit or debit card (using a slip provided in the payment box).

For more information about camping at either Thorpe Park or Dahle Park, visit the Winnebago County Conservation Board web site at www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/conservation. Persons may also contact the Conservation Board at 641-565-3390.