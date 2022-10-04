 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winnebago County campgrounds at Thorpe, Dahle Parks closed for season on Oct. 10

  • Updated
  • 0
Geese at Thorpe Park

Geese on Lake Catherine at Thorpe Park.

 Mary Pieper

The two campgrounds managed by the Winnebago County Conservation Board will be closed for the season after October 9.

Those two campgrounds are located at Thorpe Park, five miles west of Forest City, and Dahle Park, four miles northwest of Lake Mills. Until snow forces their closure, roads to the campgrounds will remain open. However, on Oct. 10, the water will be shut off, the picnic tables will be moved for the winter, and the fire rings will be removed.

Although both campgrounds will be closed, the Lake Catherine Cabin at Thorpe Park remains open all year. The cabin rents for $61.00 per night during the week and $77.00 per night on Friday and Saturday nights. For more information about the cabin, including available dates, people can visit the WCCB web site at www.winnebagoccb.com. Cabin reservations can be made online or by calling the WCCB at 641-565-3390.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News