Winnebago County campgrounds at Thorpe, Dahle Parks closed for season on Oct. 10

The two campgrounds managed by the Winnebago County Conservation Board will be closed for the season after October 9.

Those two campgrounds are located at Thorpe Park, five miles west of Forest City, and Dahle Park, four miles northwest of Lake Mills. Until snow forces their closure, roads to the campgrounds will remain open. However, on Oct. 10, the water will be shut off, the picnic tables will be moved for the winter, and the fire rings will be removed.

Although both campgrounds will be closed, the Lake Catherine Cabin at Thorpe Park remains open all year. The cabin rents for $61.00 per night during the week and $77.00 per night on Friday and Saturday nights. For more information about the cabin, including available dates, people can visit the WCCB web site at www.winnebagoccb.com. Cabin reservations can be made online or by calling the WCCB at 641-565-3390.