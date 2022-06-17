Winnebago County bridges are being replaced in rural Leland, Thompson

The Winnebago County Roads Department has announced two construction projects impacting travel on county roads.

Until about July 1, Winnebago County crews are replacing a timber bridge with a 84-inch diameter metal culvert. This project started on June 13 and is located about two miles southwest of Thompson on 80th Avenue, which is a gravel road. Project work is expected to be completed in another 1-2 weeks. Road will be closed during construction.

Between July 11 and Aug. 12,Winnebago County crews will replace a timber bridge with an aluminum pipe arch culvert. This project is located about four miles north of Leland on 160th Avenue, which is a gravel road. Project construction is expected to take 3-5 weeks. The road will be closed during construction.

Persons may contact the Winnebago County Road Department with any questions or concerns at 641-585-2905.

