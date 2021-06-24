Winnebago County Board of Supervisors looks to fill IT director needs

Upon the recommendation of the IT committee, Winnebago County supervisors agreed to extend an offer for the position of IT director to Brett Thompson at the June 22 meeting.
Supervisors approved offering a $54,000 salary to Thompson for county IT director responsibilities. It would be a county employee position and not a contract position.
There has also been consideration of contracting with an IT services company, NGT, recently on a month-by-month contract basis. However, some county employees and officials have expressed a desire to have a full-time employee that is readily available all the time.
Supervisors were informed that if the candidate accepts the employment offer, he could start in as soon as two weeks.
In other business:
• County Engineer Scott Meinders reported that he is investigating a mysterious speed signage change in the Rice Lake area near Lake Mills. He said that an S-curve sign with a yellow plaque below it, containing a 15 mile-per-hour advisory speed, was replaced with a white regulatory speed limit sign.
The issue is that no record has yet been found that the county replaced the sign. Meinders said it has been confirmed that neither the park ranger nor local law enforcement officers or staff did it.
"We verified that the (correct) sign was there in 2018," Meinders said. "None of our guys remember doing it."
The county has no ordinance in place to enforce a 15-mile-per-hour speed limit there. Meinders said that he has ordered a new sign to restore the original signage. He said that the second roads department does not have an inventory of 15-mile-per-hour speed limit signs. While nothing had yet been found in paperwork to solve the mystery, Meinders said he would further investigate replacement program records.
• Supervisors set public hearings to consider master matrix for five Eagle Pork hog facility sites in Winnebago County. The public hearings will begin at 9:05 a.m. on July 13 and are scheduled to last until 9:25 a.m.
• Meinders reported that seal coating projects on County Roads R72 south of Lake Mills and County Road R16 south of Buffalo Center had commenced and would be completed during the week of June 21.
• Meinders reported that Alliant/IPL contractor's trucks caused divots in new 400th Street blacktop in extreme heat during the week of June 14. Alliant/IPL is in the process of completing an overhead and underground electric project from Highway 69 to Winnebago Lutheran Church near Leland.
Prior to the permit approval, the county had received a requested $10,000 surety bond as well as a commitment to hold weekly meetings between Alliant staff and county officials regarding the project. However, Meinders said that does not ease his concerns about the recent damage to the new country roadway.
"You just can't fix things right like the first time," he said. "It was 99 (degrees) last week and most of it was probably because of that."
• Administrator Julie Sorenson of Winnebago County Public Health cited an upcoming change in COVID-19 testing for Public Health employees who become sick.
Sorenson said the health workers are currently still required to be tested for COVID-19 when they are sick, even if they have been vaccinated. While they can return to work with a negative test and reduced symptoms, she said an issue has been that a PCR test can take up to two days to get results.
"We are looking have rapid tests for our employees here," said Sorenson.
Clinical Manager Allison Rice said the department has test swabs provided that the state hygienic lab that can produce rapid results within 15 minutes. There will be no cost to the county to have and use them.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.