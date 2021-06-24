Winnebago County Board of Supervisors looks to fill IT director needs

Upon the recommendation of the IT committee, Winnebago County supervisors agreed to extend an offer for the position of IT director to Brett Thompson at the June 22 meeting.

Supervisors approved offering a $54,000 salary to Thompson for county IT director responsibilities. It would be a county employee position and not a contract position.

There has also been consideration of contracting with an IT services company, NGT, recently on a month-by-month contract basis. However, some county employees and officials have expressed a desire to have a full-time employee that is readily available all the time.

Supervisors were informed that if the candidate accepts the employment offer, he could start in as soon as two weeks.

In other business:

• County Engineer Scott Meinders reported that he is investigating a mysterious speed signage change in the Rice Lake area near Lake Mills. He said that an S-curve sign with a yellow plaque below it, containing a 15 mile-per-hour advisory speed, was replaced with a white regulatory speed limit sign.

The issue is that no record has yet been found that the county replaced the sign. Meinders said it has been confirmed that neither the park ranger nor local law enforcement officers or staff did it.