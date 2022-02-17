Winnebago County Board of Supervisors debates how to use ARPA funds

During an EMS public meeting in Forest City on the night of Feb. 16, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors gave an overview of some ways the county could use federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Supervisor Terry Durby said Winnebago County is receiving about $1.06 million a year for a total of more than $2 million in ARPA funds. He said that at first, guidance from the federal government was "vague and scary, but later follow-up direction was more helpful in clarifying how the funds could be used."

Potential projects were noted and discussed, including the addition of more physical space for Winnebago Public Health, replacement of aging heating and cooling systems in the courthouse, document scanners for the courthouse, and costs associated with the future Winnebago County Environmental Education Center.

Winnebago County Conservation Board Director Robert Schwartz provided details about the future Winnebago County Environmental Education Center. The future site is just west of Highway 69 north of Leland near the intersection of Highway 9.

He said new office space is needed and that planning for the center has been underway for seven years. In 2017, an architect was hired to start design and planning, but the pandemic and supply chain issues delayed the project. The original goal of about $1.3 million was raised, but projected cost of the project has increased to about $1.9 with cost increases, even with a number of cost-cutting measures being planned.

The center will have an auditorium and meeting space that could be used by schools and communities, he said. An engineer is working on bid plans, but it is unclear when the project will proceed.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

