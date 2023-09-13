The Winnebago County Auditor’s Office has announced filing deadlines for the Nov. 7 city and school election.

The filing period for the upcoming election for city and school offices is Aug.28-Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. For affidavit of candidacy and nomination papers, persons should go to these websites:

For candidate guides, they should go to the applicable website:

Signatures needed, based on population for city council or mayor - Buffalo Center 10, Forest City 25, Lake Mills 10, Leland 10, Rake 10, Scarville 10, and Thompson 10. For school board – North Iowa School 23, Forest City School 50, and Lake Mills School 30.

Candidates for city offices must bring their nomination papers to the Winnebago County Auditor’s Office with a signed affidavit by 5 p.m. on Sept. 21. Candidates for school offices must bring their nomination papers to the school secretary’s office with a signed affidavit by 5 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Persons may call the auditor’s office at 641-585-3412 with questions or for more information. Karla Weiss is the Winnebago County Commissioner of Elections and the Winnebago County Auditor.