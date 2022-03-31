Winnebago County approves pay increase for precinct election officials

On March 29, Winnebago County supervisors approved a pay raise for the county’s precinct election officials.

Funds are available from the county auditor’s budget to pay for the increase for about 60 election officials. The rate will be raised to $12.00 an hour for election officials and $12.50 per hour for precinct chairs.

Supervisors also set a public hearing for at 9 a.m. on April 12 regarding an Iowa Cage Free-Ovations Farms site in the county.

Members of the public may provide prior written comments or oral comments at the hearing. The board will consider proposed changes to the company’s farm site master matrix.

