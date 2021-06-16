Winnebago County approves new policy for crossing roads with drainage tile

The new policy options will be applicable to new private tile crossings and repair of some non-drainage-district tile crossings.

Meinders told supervisors he would communicate with Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis about what things are working for them, send notice to the usual tile contractors serving Winnebago County, and monitor how the policy is working over the course of the coming year.

“We’ll take a year, see how it goes and see how many come up that fit in the policy,” Meinders said. “We’ll see what the reactions are from landowners and tile contractors.”

At the June 1 meeting, Meinders said it would be good to have a policy rather than having to enter into verbal agreements when situations arise regarding tile crossings.

In other business:

• The board approved renewal contracts with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department for the provision of law enforcement services to the cities of Leland, Thompson, Rake, and Scarville through June 30, 2025. Sheriff Steve Hepperly said that Buffalo Center already recently contracted with the county due to no longer having its own police enforcement. Buffalo Center is on the same four-year contract cycle for county law enforcement services as the other four communities.