Winnebago County approves new policy for crossing roads with drainage tile

On June 15, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution establishing new policy for crossing roads with drainage tile in the county.
County Engineer Scott Meinders first recommended two weeks earlier that the county could develop and implement a drainage tile road crossing policy to lessen time and hassles, such as engineers’ reports and hearings, for rural landowners and their tile contractors.
At the most recent meeting, Meinders said one example is that when areas are tiled in private fields, there may be a need to cross a road. The new policy will provide landowners and contractors options for completing drainage work sooner under cost-sharing allowances of the policy.
The new policy for crossing roads with drainage tile in Winnebago County will mirror the policy approved in Hancock County recently, according to Meinders. Hancock County allows landowners to work with contractors and the county on crossings without waiting for completion of drawn-out code requirements such as an engineer’s report or hearing.
The county pays half of the costs up to $2,500 out-of-pocket maximum per project and $350 per intake. Landowners are responsible for the remainder. They will have the right to bring any larger requests to county officials for further consideration on a case-by-case basis or go through the formal process for road tile crossings.
The new policy options will be applicable to new private tile crossings and repair of some non-drainage-district tile crossings.
Meinders told supervisors he would communicate with Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis about what things are working for them, send notice to the usual tile contractors serving Winnebago County, and monitor how the policy is working over the course of the coming year.
“We’ll take a year, see how it goes and see how many come up that fit in the policy,” Meinders said. “We’ll see what the reactions are from landowners and tile contractors.”
At the June 1 meeting, Meinders said it would be good to have a policy rather than having to enter into verbal agreements when situations arise regarding tile crossings.
In other business:
• The board approved renewal contracts with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department for the provision of law enforcement services to the cities of Leland, Thompson, Rake, and Scarville through June 30, 2025. Sheriff Steve Hepperly said that Buffalo Center already recently contracted with the county due to no longer having its own police enforcement. Buffalo Center is on the same four-year contract cycle for county law enforcement services as the other four communities.
• Supervisors approved extending a job offer to an unnamed candidate for the IT director position and authorized the county auditor negotiate with the applicant after discussing the potential hire in closed session.
• Supervisors approved a liquor license for Vinje Pub.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.