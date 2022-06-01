Winnebago County announces two road closures for bridge replacements

The Winnebago County Road Department has announced two bridge replacement projects and resulting road closures.

County crews are replacing a timber bridge on 80th Avenue, about four miles southwest of Thompson. It is being replaced with an 84-inch metal culvert. The road there may be closed for about 2-3 weeks during an anticipated window of June 6-July 1.

Another wooden bridge on 40th Avenue, a gravel road, about four miles north of Woden will be replaced by county crews. The road will be closed there during the anticipated June 13-July 8 timeframe for construction. This bridge will be replaced with a 96-inch metal culvert.

Questions or additional information on the projects may directed to the Winnebago County Road Department by call 641-585-2905.

