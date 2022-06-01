 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winnebago County announces two road closures for bridge replacements

  • Updated
Road Closed Sign.jpg

Two Winnebago County roads, 40th and 80th Avenue, will have closures due to bridge replacement this month.

 Hancock County Secondary Roads

The Winnebago County Road Department has announced two bridge replacement projects and resulting road closures.

County crews are replacing a timber bridge on 80th Avenue, about four miles southwest of Thompson. It is being replaced with an 84-inch metal culvert. The road there may be closed for about 2-3 weeks during an anticipated window of June 6-July 1. 

Another wooden bridge on 40th Avenue, a gravel road, about four miles north of Woden will be replaced by county crews. The road will be closed there during the anticipated June 13-July 8 timeframe for construction. This bridge will be replaced with a 96-inch metal culvert.

Questions or additional information on the projects may directed to the Winnebago County Road Department by call 641-585-2905.

