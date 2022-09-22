 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winnebago County announces series of EMS levy town hall meetings

  Updated
Winnebago County has announced a series of town hall meetings to be held across the county regarding a proposed countywide EMS tax levy.

The meetings will provide insights to citizens such as a breakdown of the proposed levy, information about the current EMS system, and the county's plans for after the levy vote in November.

Meetings will be held at the following locations, dates, and times:

  • Forest City - NSB Community Room at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28.
  • Lake Mills - Civic Center at 3 p.m. on Oct. 2.
  • Buffalo Center - Heritage Town Center at 5 p.m. on Oct. 16.
  • Thompson - Thompson Library Community Room at 9 a.m. on Oct. 8.
  • Rake - City Hall at 2 p.m. on Oct. 16.

The county will also air EMS levy information on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3).

