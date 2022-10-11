Winnebago County announces precinct polling sites for Nov. 8 election

Winnebago County Auditor and Commissioner of Election Karla Weiss has announced the county’s voting precincts and polling places for the Nov. 8 general election.

Voters must vote in their precinct of residence. Voters may verify the voting location for their home address at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx.

Winnebago County voting precincts and polling places include:

Buffalo Grant Lincoln Precinct in Buffalo, including Grant and Lincoln Townships, City of Buffalo Center and City of Rake - Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center.

Center Precinct, including Center Township, City of Lake Mills – Helgeson Civic Center in Lake Mills.

Eden Logan Norway Precinct in Eden, Logan and Norway Townships, including the City of Scarville – Scarville Community Center in Scarville.

Forest City Ward 1 Precinct, including Forest City Ward 1 – NSB Bank in Forest City.

Forest City Ward 2 Precinct, including Forest City Ward 2 – Calvary Baptist Church in Forest City.

Forest City Ward 3 and Supervisor District 3 Precinct, including Forest City Ward 3 and rural Forest Township – Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City.

Forest City Ward 4 Precinct, including Forest City Ward 4 – Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City.

King Linden Precinct, including King and Linden Townships, and City of Thompson – Thompson Public Library.

Mt. Valley Precinct, including Mt. Valley Township, except parts of Sections 30 and 31 – NSB Bank in Forest City.

Newton Forest Precinct, including Newton and Rural Forest Townships, Supervisor District 1, including parts of sections 30 and 31 of Mt. Valley Township, and City of Leland – Leland Community Center.

Voter pre-registration deadline is 5 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the Winnebago County Auditor’s office. Absentee ballots are available in the County Auditor’s office during regular business hours.

Pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered, such as voters registering to vote on election day, and voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence.

A voter who is unable to provide an approved form of identification (or prove residence, if required) 1) may have the voter’s identity/residence attested to by another registered voter in the precinct, 2) prove identity and residence using election day registration documents, or 3) cast a provisional ballot and provide proof of identity/residence at the county auditor’s office by 12 p.m. on Nov. 10. Election day registrant attesters must provide an approved form of identification. For additional information about providing proof of identity and/or residence visit https://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or call 641-585-3412.

All polling places for this election are handicapped accessible. However, any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle.

For further information, please contact the county auditor’s office at 641-585-3412 or karla.weiss@winnebagocountyiowa.gov.