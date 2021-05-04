Winnebago County announces five-year plan address roads, bridges

Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders has announced the five-year program of the county road department, which has been approved by the Board of Supervisors.

Meinders said the plans for fiscal years 2022-26 do not show maintenance, including three small bridge replacements and almost 50 miles of pavement preservation treatments.

“Without the option to use TIF, it imperative that more funding be allocated to pavement preservation and maintenance,” said Meinders. “This is an intentional focus for the next five years and beyond.”

Meinders also noted that the plan is subject to change. He said some projects could be pushed back and others moved up as need warrants. He said the plan as approved will rely heavily on local funding of more than $1 million each year.

“The sooner the projects are programmed, the more likely they are to be completed according to schedule," said Meinders. “It’s also important to know that projects that are programmed do not necessarily have secured funding.”

The plan includes the following road and bridge projects, subject to change: