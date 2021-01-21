Winnebago County affirms 2021 Board and Committee members

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors has approved most county committee appointments (varying terms of service) for 2021, including:
• County Ag Extension Council - Skylynn Fleming, Andrew Fedders, Kathryn Barkema, and Nate Forsberg.
• Civil Service Commission - Jane Wright, Deb Coates, and Mike Swenson.
• County Board of Health - Susan Smith, Dr. Ostercamp, and Stephanie Swenson.
• County Board of Review - Mark Ostermann, Tim Missal, and Marisa Koppen.
• County Conservation Board - Nancy Helm, Mike Korth, Tim Missal, and Jeff Schmidt.
• County Judicial Magistrate Nominating Committee - Rustin Davenport, Dave Peterson, Richard Schwarm, and Tim Gerdes.
• County Planning & Zoning Commission - Marvin Kingland, Darla Thompson, Tom Kingland, and Harley Hassebroek.
• County Zoning Board of Adjustment - Mark Enderson, Barb Abele, Darla Thompson, Jim Benson, and Harley Hassebroek.
• Examining Board - Steve Hassebroek, Sheryl Bell, and Dennis Yegge.
• Inheritance Tax Appraisers - Tim Missal, Pat Lovik, and Tim Halverson.
• Soil and Water Conservation Service Commission - Doug Sunde, Nancy Moklestad, Keith Frerichs, and Gary Wasmund.
• Veterans Affairs Commission - Byron Ruiter, Steven Bosma, and Dave Peterson.
• County Compensation Board - Attorney Dan Yeggee, Auditor Doug Farrell, Recorder Brain Throne, Sheriff Steve Hassebroek, Supervisor Lynn Hagenson, Supervisor A.J. Taylor, and Treasurer Dave Steffens.
