 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winnebago County affirms 2021 Board and Committee members
0 comments
WINNEBAGO COUNTY

Winnebago County affirms 2021 Board and Committee members

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors has approved most county committee appointments (varying terms of service) for 2021, including:

• County Ag Extension Council - Skylynn Fleming, Andrew Fedders, Kathryn Barkema, and Nate Forsberg.

• Civil Service Commission - Jane Wright, Deb Coates, and Mike Swenson.

• County Board of Health - Susan Smith, Dr. Ostercamp, and Stephanie Swenson.

• County Board of Review - Mark Ostermann, Tim Missal, and Marisa Koppen.

• County Conservation Board - Nancy Helm, Mike Korth, Tim Missal, and Jeff Schmidt.

• County Judicial Magistrate Nominating Committee - Rustin Davenport, Dave Peterson, Richard Schwarm, and Tim Gerdes.

• County Planning & Zoning Commission - Marvin Kingland, Darla Thompson, Tom Kingland, and Harley Hassebroek.

• County Zoning Board of Adjustment - Mark Enderson, Barb Abele, Darla Thompson, Jim Benson, and Harley Hassebroek.

• Examining Board - Steve Hassebroek, Sheryl Bell, and Dennis Yegge.

• Inheritance Tax Appraisers - Tim Missal, Pat Lovik, and Tim Halverson.

• Soil and Water Conservation Service Commission - Doug Sunde, Nancy Moklestad, Keith Frerichs, and Gary Wasmund.

• Veterans Affairs Commission - Byron Ruiter, Steven Bosma, and Dave Peterson.

• County Compensation Board - Attorney Dan Yeggee, Auditor Doug Farrell, Recorder Brain Throne, Sheriff Steve Hassebroek, Supervisor Lynn Hagenson, Supervisor A.J. Taylor, and Treasurer Dave Steffens.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News