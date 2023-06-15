Winnebago County 911 has recently partnered with RapidSOS to receive lifesaving data when people call 911 for help.
Winnebago County Communications is asking residents to sign up and enter the information they want to share in the event they need to dial 911.
For more information and to sign up, they may go to www.emergencyprofile.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Rob Hillesland
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today