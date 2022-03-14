Winnebago County 4-Hers lift spirits via "Monkey Mania!' Lego movie events

Winnebago County 4-H students’ Lego Movie Project “Monkey Mania!” culminated with a successful premiere, red carpet, and awards night on March 12 in Forest City.

It was the opportunity for students to see the final product of about three months of work on their trendy Lego short “brick” film.

Jonah Waddington, 10, of Forest City is in his first year of 4-H. He said it was the first time seeing the final cut of the approximately 10-minute movie.

“I have been playing Monkey man, so I’m an evil guy,” said Waddington of the main villain. “I like it a lot. I get to have a couple of evil laughs and I’ve gotten to move characters when we film stop motion.”

Joella Piper of Lake Mills, 10, is also in her first year of 4-H.

“I like how you can build it and make the characters do what you want,” Piper said. “I play a little girl that is in the middle of the road, yelling out to tell them that the superheroes are coming.”

Winnebago County ISU Extension and Outreach council member Nate Forsberg oversaw the project. He addressed hundreds of guests gathered for the movie premiere in the Boman Fine Arts Center auditorium.

“I’ve had the joy of working with these kiddoes on the movie,” said Forsberg, noting three primary tasks involved with making the film. Those are learning movie lighting and camera work, Lego stop-motion with animation, and scripting/story writing. “We held a December workshop and met every Monday night from Jan. 3 to March 7. It was a lot of work. With the stop-motion Lego animation, we’ve taken about 5,000 photos in about 20 hours.”

Forsberg cited fundraising efforts associated with the event. Free-will donations were raised for the Winnebago County Food Shelf and Hope for Kids International. He thanked the audience and others for their donations.

“One theme in this story has been about kindness and compassion,” Forsberg said. “That theme in our story was for a purpose. It’s using skills and ability. When you use that to do good for others, boy is our life filled with joy!”

Andrea Nelson was a special guest speaker, who traveled from Ames for the movie premiere. She is assistant vice president of county services for ISU Extension and Outreach.

“I knew I would not want to miss this world premiere,” said Nelson before noting that this particular red-carpet/movie premiere event is a good example of the ideals that 4-H represents. “Thank you for helping us celebrate in a fun way by putting on events like this. I was thoroughly enjoying this show.”

The project provided students with skills such as working well with others, problem solving, conceptualization, engineering, and many more.

“I like Legos because you and your friends can build anything you can imagine with them,” Aubrey Kluver said. “Also, your enemies can step on them!”

Golden Brickie Awards were presented to Teyla VanHeiden for Best Female Narrator and Biggest David Bowie Fan in 8th Grade Award; Ethan Thompson for Best Male Superhero and Just a Super Nice Guy Award; Ava Reyerson for Very Awesome Builder and Best Screamer of the Line “Monkey Statues!” Award; Logan Campos for Great Builder of Crazy Creatures and Best Portrayal of a Guy Describing an Evil Villain Turning People into Monkey Statues Award; Aubrey Kluver for Very Creative Builder and Best Karen Ever Award; Nolan Campos for Best Male Narrator and Best Lego Bowtie Builder in the Upper Midwest Award; Joelle Piper for Super Duper Good Builder, Best Big Sister to Claire, and the Best Portrayal of a Person Pointing In the Sky and Saying “Look! Up In the Sky!” Award; Jonah Waddington for Most Creative Animation Assistant and Best Villain of All Time with the Most Evil Laugh Ever Award; Claire Piper for Best Female Superhero In the Entire Universe, Super Good Builder, and the Best Little Sister to Joelle Award; Hudson Forsberg for Super Amazing Animator, Extremely Creative Builder, Helper Whenever Needed and Very Good Lego Joke Teller Award; Faith Gambell for Very Funny, Fun, Creative, and Out of this World Builder Award; Grant Forsberg for Super Amazing Animator, Extremely Creative Builder, and Editor of All The Hilarious Ads for the Lego Movie Project Award; Molly Sandquist for Super Creative Builder, Super Supportive Team member and Biggest David Bowie Fan in the 5th Grade Award; and Ellie Mondt for Amazing Builder, Great Team member, and Best Delivery of the Line “It’s Carrie!” in the History of Cinema Award.

Awards were also presented to volunteer leaders involved with the project as follows: Best Voice Acting Coach, Incredibly Creative Collaborator, Fun Leader, Problem Solver, and Maker of the Best Scotch-a-roos in North Central Iowa Award to Dan Meyer; Best Editor, Monkey Statue Cutter-Outer, Super Helpful Guy, and Owner of the Biggest and Funniest Collection of “The Office” Themed T-Shirts Award to Ben Hemsworth; Best Animator Assistant Extraordinaire, Super Creative User of Garage Band and Dreamer of Big Dreams Award to Grace Kobriger; and Best Production Assistant, Jack of All Trades Who is Happy to Lend a Hand, and Guy with the Coolest Name in Winnebago County Award to HP Kobriger.

"We all had a wonderful time at the premiere,” Forsberg said. “We are so grateful to everyone who came out to support the program and take part in giving to those in need in our community and around the world. It was great to see the students enjoy the night and experience something they worked so hard on to bring joy to the audience and know they were helping others.”

