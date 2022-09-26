Winnebago County 4-H to participate in Iowa 4-H Giving Day on Oct. 4-5

The Iowa 4-H Foundation and Winnebago County 4-H is launching its annual special 24-hour event, Iowa 4-H Giving Day, from noon to Noon on Oct. 4 and 5 during National 4-H Week.

Each year on Iowa 4-H Giving Day, supporters across the country financially support Iowa’s largest youth organization, to ensure these opportunities continue to be available to youth across the state and at the county level.

“On Iowa 4-H Giving Day, we’re celebrating all that 4-H’ers have accomplished, how they’ve grown and how they support their communities,” Iowa 4-H Foundation Executive Director Emily Saveraid said. “It’s a great opportunity for 4-H supporters and alumni to give back and celebrate the program that is making a difference in every zip code in Iowa.”

Winnebago County 4-H supporters can go directly to the county giving day page to make a gift at www.iowa4hgivingday.org/organizations/winnebago-county-4-h or simply scan the QR Code.

Dollars raised will go directly to the Winnebago County 4-H Program, delivered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. They will provide opportunities such as state recognition, national 4-H trips, college scholarships and special programs, which enhance the Iowa 4-H experience. Iowa 4-H Giving Day is sponsored by Farm Bureau Financial Services.

The Iowa 4-H Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides private financial resources to develop and deliver quality 4-H youth programs to nearly 100,000 young people across Iowa. These programs and opportunities help enhance 4-H’ers’ ability to use critical thinking, leadership, communication, and social skills, according to a news release.

For more information and to make a gift, visit www.iowa4Hgivingday.org. For the latest updates and stories on Iowa 4-H Giving Day, follow the Iowa 4-H Foundation on Facebook and Instagram.