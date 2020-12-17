Winnebago County 37-year maintenance head Mark Johnson retiring

Johnson’s well-rounded expertise in heavy equipment, road and bridge construction, snow removal, drainage districts, and leadership is extensive.

According to Meinders, he worked hard to do what is right for the citizens of Winnebago County and leaves a legacy of efficiency with a “fix-it-right-the-first-time” mentality."

Under Johnson’s leadership, the county crew began replacing failing timber bridges with precast concrete arch and box culverts in addition to metal pipes. As a result, since 1983, more than a hundred timber bridges have been replaced.

In other business:

• Supervisors made no immediate changes to the county's COVID-19 policies, but made plans to revisit the issue at their next meeting. On Dec. 8, supervisors had agreed to consider proposed policy changes pertaining to recently updated CDC guidelines and employee return to work policies. They are awaiting more information.

• Supervisors also heard from landowner Lucas Storby regarding his request to hook his private tile line to the county's drainage facilities in Drainage District 84, Lateral 2C. Storby cited a water ponding issue impacting about 5-6 acres of his property there. Supervisors established a 9:30 a.m., Jan. 19, 2021, public hearing on the matter.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

