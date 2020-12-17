Winnebago County 37-year maintenance head Mark Johnson retiring

Mark Johnson is calling it a career.
On Dec. 15, Winnebago County Supervisors learned that the county's maintenance superintendent will retire on Dec. 25 after 37 years of service to Winnebago County.
County Engineer Scott Meinders informed the Board that the process for hiring a replacement will begin following Johnson's retirement. Ethan Schutter will serve as acting maintenance superintendent in the interim.
Supervisors expressed a desire that a future replacement have good supervisory and heavy construction work experience, as well as a commercial driver's license.
Successful career
Johnson's expertise and experience will not be easy to replace. He joined the Winnebago County Secondary Road Department as an equipment operator in December 1983 under County Engineer A.L. Heeren.
He was promoted to assistant maintenance superintendent by Jim Witt in December 1987, and then to maintenance superintendent and fleet manager in January 1989.
As superintendent, Johnson has been responsible for county road maintenance, bridge construction, supervision of road department staff, fleet maintenance and purchasing, and public relations. He has held his current position for the last 32 years, according to a news release of the County Engineer's Office.
Johnson’s well-rounded expertise in heavy equipment, road and bridge construction, snow removal, drainage districts, and leadership is extensive.
According to Meinders, he worked hard to do what is right for the citizens of Winnebago County and leaves a legacy of efficiency with a “fix-it-right-the-first-time” mentality."
Under Johnson’s leadership, the county crew began replacing failing timber bridges with precast concrete arch and box culverts in addition to metal pipes. As a result, since 1983, more than a hundred timber bridges have been replaced.
In other business:
• Supervisors made no immediate changes to the county's COVID-19 policies, but made plans to revisit the issue at their next meeting. On Dec. 8, supervisors had agreed to consider proposed policy changes pertaining to recently updated CDC guidelines and employee return to work policies. They are awaiting more information.
• Supervisors also heard from landowner Lucas Storby regarding his request to hook his private tile line to the county's drainage facilities in Drainage District 84, Lateral 2C. Storby cited a water ponding issue impacting about 5-6 acres of his property there. Supervisors established a 9:30 a.m., Jan. 19, 2021, public hearing on the matter.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!