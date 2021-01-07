Winnebago Conservation scholarships available to high school seniors

High school seniors residing in Winnebago County are eligible to apply for the annual scholarship competition of the Winnebago Soil and Water Conservation District and Conservation Districts of Iowa (CDI).

The Winnebago Soil and Water Conservation District will award one $500 scholarship and choose an entry to be considered for a regional competition. Three scholarships will be awarded on the state level in the amounts of $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000. Winners from the other six regions, who do not receive the state awards, will receive $500.

The scholarships may be used for the first year of college education while pursuing programs of study in any field of agriculture or natural resources.

Applications are to be submitted no later than Feb. 12 to the Winnebago Soil and Water Conservation District office, 163 1st Avenue, Thompson, Iowa 50478.

The scholarship application is available online at www.cdiowa.org, Conservation Districts of Iowa. Click on Get Involved and then Scholarships. The 2021 Conservation Scholarship application form is located halfway down the page.

The awards are chosen on the basis of leadership, service, character, self-motivation, and scholastic achievement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0