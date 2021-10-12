Winnebago brands earn RVDA Quality Circle Awards for dealer satisfaction

Winnebago Industries, Inc. announced in an Oct. 12 news release that all three of its RV premium brands have achieved the prestigious Quality Circle Award from the National RV Dealers Association.

The awards will be presented on Nov. 11 during the RV Dealers Convention/Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Company’s Grand Design RV, Newmar, and Winnebago businesses are each being recognized as Quality Circle Award winners based on overall dealer satisfaction as measured in the Dealer Satisfaction Index survey. RVDA created the DSI as a tool to help improve communication and relationships with RV manufacturers.

The DSI survey measures four core areas related to reliability and quality, parts, warranty, and sales. To receive the award, a manufacturer must receive a score of 4.25 or above on a five-point scale in overall dealer satisfaction.

“Winnebago Industries is committed to providing exceptional outdoor products and services for our end customers as they travel, live, work, and play,” President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe said. “Our dealers are absolutely critical in our ability to mutually deliver on that commitment. Each of our premium RV businesses achieving Quality Circle Award status is a reflection of the strength of our overall portfolio, our momentum in the marketplace, and a testament to the thousands of hard-working Winnebago Industries employees.”

RVDA has specifically noted the following brands as Quality Circle Award status recipients: Grand Design RV – Imagine, Momentum, Reflection, Solitude, and Transcend; Newmar – Newmar motorhomes; Winnebago – Winnebago Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; and Winnebago – towables.

For more information on Winnebago Industries' RV products, visit GrandDesignRV.com, NewmarCorp.com, and Winnebago.com.

