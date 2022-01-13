Winnebago brand to debut new models, floorplans at Florida RV Super Show

The Winnebago brand of RVs is putting its towables on center stage at the Florida RV Super Show in Tampa, Florida on Jan. 19-23, and debuting the new high-tech Micro Minnie® FLX as well as new floorplans for its HIKE® 100 and Voyage®.

Among the more than 80 RVs on display, the company will showcase several from its award-winning lineup, including the EKKO™ with optional pop-top, diesel-powered Journey®, as well as the accessibility enhanced Roam® and Solis® Pocket camper van.

Show attendees are invited to participate in “meet-ups” dedicated to specific RVs, where they can learn more from Winnebago product experts and ambassadors. Those who can’t attend the show in person can get a closer look at the vehicles on Winnebago Insider, an enhanced digital content hub that provides deeper insight into the latest Winnebago product innovations and brand news.

“We are excited to kick off the new year in Tampa by showcasing our award-winning innovations and updated floorplans of some of our most popular RVs,” Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower said in a news release. “This show represents a culmination of Winnebago’s efforts to deliver leading-edge, specialized solutions for customers that make exploring the outdoors easier and more enjoyable than ever before.

Indeed, the RVs on display reflect Winnebago’s relentless focus on customer needs and our commitment to develop products that exceed their expectations.”

The Florida RV Super Show marks the first-time customers will see the new Micro Minnie® FLX in person. This compact camper is the only towable on the market that offers technologies that enable users to enjoy time off grid for up to five days. No generator or external hook up are needed. Four floorplans will be on display, with factory and supplier support representatives available to talk about all the upgraded features of the FLX.

