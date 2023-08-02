Winnebago®, the flagship brand of outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries, recently announced a new floor plan that improves the living environment in the popular Solis Pocket camper van. It features a new versatile, multi-functional dinette and rear wet bath, which are both rare for a compact van.

To further enhance the RV experience, consumers can also add the Winnebago x EcoFlow® Power Kit Pro. It an advanced power management system developed in partnership with power and renewable energy solutions company EcoFlow®. This system includes an exclusive 5-in-1 power management controller that consolidates five essential power components into one compact hub that optimizes energy performance. The system comes with a compact 5 kilowatt-hour lithium house battery, which helps save space and reduce vehicle weight. A new digital touchscreen simplifies owner operations.

“Winnebago’s partnership with EcoFlow is another example of our company’s continuous innovation and proven ability to deliver technology that enhances owners’ experiences on the road,” said Winnebago brand President Huw Bower. “The new floor plan, combined with the optional power solution, make the Solis Pocket more versatile, energy-efficient, and easier to operate than ever before. It’s just one way Winnebago is giving owners freedom to explore the outdoors on their terms.”

The Solis Pocket 36B is the first and only RV on the market to feature the exclusive 5-in-1 power management controller. Winnebago is the only RV manufacturer that can offer it.

“It’s a privilege to partner with the Winnebago brand to deliver a best-in-class solution that makes it easier and more enjoyable for people to experience the outdoors in an RV,” said Brian Essenmacher, North American head of business development at EcoFlow. “Our companies share a commitment to harness technology and provide superior, cutting-edge products that meet the needs of today and tomorrow. The Winnebago x EcoFlow® Power Kit Pro is a result of that effort.”

Learn more about the new Solis Pocket at www.winnebago.com/insider.