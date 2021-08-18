Winnebago announces quarterly cash dividend of 18 cents per share

Winnebago Industries announced that on Aug. 18 the company’s board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of 18 cents per share. It will be payable on Sept. 29 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 15.

According to a news release, this dividend declaration represents a 50 percent or 6 cents per share increase from the previous quarter. With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 29 quarters.

“We are pleased to significantly increase the dividend for our shareholders,” Winnebago Industries Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hughes said in the release. “This action further reflects the company’s strong financial position and the sustained appeal of our portfolio of premium outdoor lifestyle brands, which leads to a high level of confidence in our future.”

