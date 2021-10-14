Winnebago announces historic $200 million share repurchase authorization

Winnebago Industries announced on Oct. 13 that its board of directors authorized a new share repurchase authorization of up to $200 million of the company’s common stock.

According to a company news release, the share repurchase authorization replaces the previous $70 million share repurchase program.

“This share repurchase authorization is the largest in Winnebago Industries’ history and reflects our confidence in the business, our strong cash generation ability and commitment to creating value for shareholders," president and CEO Michael Happe said in the release. "Additionally, we recently announced a 50 percent increase in our quarterly dividend in August, further exemplifying the optimism we have in our future performance.”

According to the release, Winnebago may make purchases under the repurchase program from time to time in the open market or through negotiated transactions. This includes block purchases or private transactions, accelerated share repurchase programs, Rule 10b5-1 plans and such other means and facilities.

The actual timing, number, manner, and value of any shares repurchased under the repurchase program will be determined by company management. This will depend on several factors, including the market price of the company's common stock, general market and economic conditions, liquidity requirements, applicable legal requirements, and other business considerations.

The repurchase program has no termination date and does not obligate Winnebago to acquire any number of shares in any specific period, or at all. It may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0