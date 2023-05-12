Winnebago, the flagship brand of outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries, and EcoFlow, a leading power management and eco-friendly energy solutions company, announced a partnership on May 11. It will incorporate EcoFlow's solutions in Winnebago-branded recreational vehicles to deliver seamless access to power wherever their customers’ adventures take them.

EcoFlow’s sustainable and dependable power solutions are reinventing the way the world accesses energy. As demand for work-and-play-from-anywhere and energy independence continues to rise, EcoFlow’s power solutions and Winnebago’s industry-leading RVs will unlock new ways of living from the beach to the mountains and everywhere in between.

A pioneer in RVs, Winnebago continues to innovate by integrating a range of technologies to enable best-in-class customer experiences. EcoFlow’s sustainable power solutions are a natural fit with the brand’s commitment to quality and sustainability and a key component of Winnebago’s line-up of house-power and energy management solutions. EcoFlow’s suite of easy-to-use, dependable products will open new technology integration opportunities in future Winnebago vehicles.

“At EcoFlow, we believe that sustainable, off-grid living should be accessible and easy for everyone,” said Brian Essenmacher, North American Head of Business Development at EcoFlow. “Our partnership with Winnebago is a significant step in making this vision a reality, as we work to provide customers with an unparalleled off-grid living experience to unlock the freedom and adventure of life on the road.”

Kunal Mehta, Head of Strategy, Business Development and Marketing for Winnebago added, “We are always looking for ways to enhance our customers’ outdoor experiences, and we are excited to launch this partnership with one of the most innovative players in the power management space. EcoFlow’s reliable and sustainable power solutions will help expand our offerings so we can continue to provide a range of products that deliver unforgettable, immersive experiences for outdoor enthusiasts.”

This partnership between Winnebago and EcoFlow marks an opportunity for both brands to build on each other’s innovative offerings and improve access to clean, reliable power for adventurers.

Further, the EcoFlow partnership is another step forward in Winnebago Industries’ ongoing efforts to advance the outdoor experience via industry-leading innovation in connectivity and electrification. Earlier this year, the Winnebago brand debuted the eRV2, an all-electric, and zero-emission RV prototype featuring the proprietary Winnebago Connect system to easily monitor and control the vehicle’s electrical and energy management systems.

Chris-Craft, a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries, unveiled the Chris-Craft Launch GTe concept boat, a fully operational, all-electric, zero-emission sterndrive luxury boat. Winnebago Industries also recently completed its acquisition of Lithionics Battery, a premier lithium-ion battery solutions provider to the recreational equipment and specialty vehicle markets. Each of these initiatives advances Winnebago Industries’ development of a connected, electrical ecosystem to deliver innovative products that revolutionize the way consumers experience the outdoors.

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Founded in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2 million users in over 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.