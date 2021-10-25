Winn-Worth Betco's Schuermann promotes local business across two-county area

Hello, I am Kaylee Schuermann. I have been working for Winn-Worth Betco in Lake Mills as a marketing assistant since December 2020.

You may have heard me on KZOW Radio with Mark Skaar on Fridays for morning conversation to promote events in Winnebago and Worth counties. You probably even saw me running around these events this summer with my phone and camera to produce videos for our YouTube channel and website.

Throughout my time in this role, I have also been designing the latest two-county brochure. This brochure will outline each town within both counties and their businesses, as well as things to do.

In the last several months, I have written 13 promotional articles on local businesses. Each piece usually contains 300-400 words and is posted on the Winn-Worth Betco website and sent to local newspapers.

From July 1 to Sept. 30, over 1,700 web users viewed our website. That means there was a potential for 1,700 people to see articles on our local businesses. In fact, one of our highest viewed pages on the entire site during this time was a story on Buffalo Center’s Main Street Market.

I am still getting familiar with the area and would love to get to know you by writing a free article on your business. If you are interested, please reach out to me through the Winn-Worth Betco Facebook page.

Please visit winn-worthbetco.com and see the “news” tab to view my work. You may also submit any job openings to marketing@winn-worthbetco.com, so I can add them to the Friday night weekly job postings on our Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0