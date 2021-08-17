Winn-Worth-Betco seeks random participation in confidential labor survey

As part of a Winnebago County and Worth County laborshed employment study, Winn-Worth-Betco will send letters to randomly selected households and asking residents to take a confidential online survey.
Winn-Worth Betco is partnering with Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Economic Development Authority to complete this study for the two-county area. It will measure the availability and characteristics of area workers.
Such studies are useful tools for economic development teams and existing or prospective employers to understand the local labor market, make informed expansion and site selection decisions, and maintain/recruit a high-quality workforce.
Survey questions will cover topics such as employment status, current and desired wages, current and desired benefits, education level, and type of occupation, among other things. However, survey takers will not be asked for identifiable information such as name, social security number, or date of birth. Winn-Worth-Betco Executive Director Melissa Michaelis said that participation in this workforce study is greatly appreciated regardless of employment status.
Following the conclusion of the online surveying efforts, IWD will conduct telephone surveying in the area through a third-party vendor. The survey call originates from Missouri and the incoming number will have the 573 area code.
The same survey questions asked in the online survey will be asked of those who participate in the survey on the phone and again, no identifying information will be collected. All the survey answers collected will be combined and reported together. Individual answers are completely confidential.
Every year Iowa Workforce Development conducts laborshed studies across the state. The results of each analysis are publicly available online at www.iowalmi.gov/laborshed.