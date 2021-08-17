Winn-Worth-Betco seeks random participation in confidential labor survey

As part of a Winnebago County and Worth County laborshed employment study, Winn-Worth-Betco will send letters to randomly selected households and asking residents to take a confidential online survey.

Winn-Worth Betco is partnering with Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Economic Development Authority to complete this study for the two-county area. It will measure the availability and characteristics of area workers.

Such studies are useful tools for economic development teams and existing or prospective employers to understand the local labor market, make informed expansion and site selection decisions, and maintain/recruit a high-quality workforce.

Survey questions will cover topics such as employment status, current and desired wages, current and desired benefits, education level, and type of occupation, among other things. However, survey takers will not be asked for identifiable information such as name, social security number, or date of birth. Winn-Worth-Betco Executive Director Melissa Michaelis said that participation in this workforce study is greatly appreciated regardless of employment status.