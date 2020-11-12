Winn-Worth Betco program connects area businesses, workers

Employers in Winnebago County are now beginning to reap the benefits of securing good, hard-working legal U.S. citizen/migrant workers from Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico, stemming from nearly two years of advance efforts by Winn-Worth Betco.

Winn-Worth Betco partnered with Jennifer Andrade of Avance USA, LLC, to coordinate workforce recruits for area counties, including Hancock and Cerro Gordo Counties, in addition to Winnebago and Worth Counties.

Andrade is Founder and President of Avance USA, who has previously resided in Clear Lake.

Larson Manufacturing in Lake Mills is the first employer to participate by bringing in 30 new employees through this program. Winn-Worth Betco serves the economic development interests in housing, tourism, community development, and business recruitment for Winnebago and Worth Counties under a 28E sharing agreement.

“She typically charges a placement fee of 30 percent of the first year’s wages, but we partnered with her to cut that charge to 15 percent,” said Winn-Worth Betco Executive Director Melissa Michaelis. “These are direct hires, not temporary workers, but many of them are coming with nothing but their suitcases. We work to help find them places to live and shop for groceries and make them aware of all necessary community resources.”